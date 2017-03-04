Galaxy falls to FC Dallas, 2-1, in season opener

Kellyn Acosta scored in the 69th minute and FC Dallas beat the Galaxy, 2-1, in a Major League Soccer opener Saturday.

Defending MLS Supporters' Shield champion Dallas spoiled the debut of Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo, who replaced Bruce Arena.

The Galaxy's Giovani dos Santos scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute to make it 1-1, but Acosta split two defenders and shot to the bottom corner of the near post.

Maximiliano Urruti scored the opening goal in the 47th minute. Urruti split two defenders and fired his shot from outside the 18-yard box and into the back of the net.

FC Dallas squandered an opportunity in the 33rd. Dave Romney deflected a header shot, and the ball went right to FC Dallas' Michael Barrios, who then took a shot past goalkeeper Brian Rowe, but Jelle Van Damme cleared Barrios' point-blank shot from the goal line.

The Galaxy opened the season without last season's leading scorer, Robbie Keane, as well as Landon Donovan and Mike Magee.

sports@latimes.com