Galaxy seek to stop slide in New England in must-win match

It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Galaxy, one that’s included an eight-game unbeaten streak, followed by a four-game losing streak.

But on Saturday in New England, the team could see its car come off the rails completely if it can’t manage at least a point against the lowly Revolution (4:30 p.m., Spectrum SN, Spectrum Deportes).

Both teams have lost their last four MLS games. After Saturday’s game, things get really rough for the Galaxy, whose next three matches are against Seattle, Portland and New York City — all teams that entered the weekend in playoff position.

Two of those games are at the StubHub Center, where the Galaxy (6-9-4) have won just once in 10 tries.

“It’s not going to get any easier,” coach Curt Onalfo said.

That puts added importance on the game in New England.

The Galaxy have the league’s best road record at 5-3-1, and another win could move them within two points of a postseason berth. A loss could drop them to 10th in the 11-team Western Conference. However captain Jelle Van Damme isn’t letting the math distract him.

“I don’t think we have [to] focus too much on the standings,” he said. “It’s halfway through the season. There’s enough games to work that out. So we have to look at it game by game.”

Some of his teammates are less patient.

"We can't continue going on like this. We need to start getting points, because we want to reach the playoffs," forward Gio dos Santos told ESPN Digital after Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Vancouver extended their skid to four games, the team’s longest losing streak in a decade.

“Now we have no other option but to get the three points in our next game.”

Dos Santos, who made the playoffs in his first two MLS seasons, also appeared frustrated by the fact the Galaxy were shut out at home for the fourth time.

“This is one of the most important clubs in the league,” he said. “In any other part of the world our situation would be managed differently.

“It’s a complicated moment, as everyone can see. In the team we’re worried about this situation.”

The Galaxy left for New England healthier than they’ve been in nearly three months after Jermaine Jones (knee) and Daniel Steres (hamstring) returned in the Vancouver game. Midfielder Romain Alessandrini, the team’s leading scorer, came out of that game after 74 minutes with what the team described as cramps but he also made the trip to Boston.

All three could see their playing time limited Saturday by Gillette Stadium’s unforgiving FieldTurf and the short two-day break between games — one that included a 5 1/2-hour flight and a three-hour time change. The Revolution (5-9-5), meanwhile, haven’t played an MLS game in 17 days or played outside the Northeast in more than a month.

“It’s a tough turf field and it’s all the way across the country for us after a Wednesday night game. But we’ll be ready for it,” Galaxy forward Jack McBean said.

CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: @kbaxter11