Galaxy let win slip away at end, fall into last

If any team ever needed a vacation, it’s probably the Galaxy.

After outplaying a 10-man Real Salt Lake team much of Saturday night at StubHub Center, they had to settle for a 1-1 tie when Kyle Beckerman scored on the final shot of the game two minutes into stoppage time.

Bradford Jamieson scored the Galaxy’s only goal just before halftime.

Playing before an announced crowd of 20,324, the Galaxy (7-17-8) were dangerous in the early going with Romain Alessandrini banging a shot off the goal, Dave Romney having a score waved off by an offside call and Jamieson missing a wide-open net with a right-footed shot flicked from the top of the penalty area.

Goalie Nick Rimando also came up big on two other shots, foiling Alessandrini and Ashley Cole. And all that happened before Salt Lake’s Marcelo Silva was sent off with a straight card in the 14th minute.

Referee Rubiel Vazquez originally showed a yellow card but changed it to a red, expelling Silva, after a video review showed the defender slowed Gio dos Santos by tugging at the Galaxy forward’s jersey.

Jamieson finally broke through in the 41st minute, taking a bouncing feed from Jermaine Jones, racing by defender Justen Glad and pushing a right-footed shot inside the far post for his second goal in as many games.

The goal held up until the final second when Beckerman lifted a shot over goalkeeper Clement Diop into the side netting following a scramble in front of the net, extending the Galaxy’s winless streak to five games and dropping them into the last spot in the Western Conference.

Salt Lake had two other chances to tie the score in the final 10 minutes of regulation, first when Sebastian Saucedo’s low shot from the left wing rolled wide of the right post and seconds later when Diop smothered a shot from Brooks Lennon at the left post.

