Joseph Paintsil’s second-half goal lifts Galaxy to win over Portland

Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil left, shown here battling San Jose midfielder Hernán López for the ball in a game on June 29, scored in the 58th minute of the Galaxy’s 3-2 win over Portland on Saturday.

Gabriel Pec scored a first-half goal, Riqui Puig and Joseph Paintsil found the net in the second half and the Galaxy held off the Portland Timbers for a 3-2 victory Saturday night.

Pec scored the only goal of the first half in the 38th minute. Paintsil and Puig had assists on the score for the Western Conference-leading Galaxy (14-5-7).

Puig used Paintsil’s ninth assist of the season and one from Diego Fagúndez in the 48th minute to give the Galaxy a two-goal lead. It was Puig’s eighth goal of the season.

Jonathan Rodríguez answered in the 52nd minute to pull the Timbers (10-9-6) to within a goal.

Paintsil scored five minutes later to again give the Galaxy a two-goal lead.

Santiago Moreno took a pass from defender Claudio Bravo and scored his sixth goal of the season to pull Portland to within 3-2 in the 73rd minute.

John McCarthy finished with two saves for the Galaxy. James Pantemis stopped three shots for the Timbers.

Both clubs have scored 51 goals this season, tied with Real Salt Lake for the conference lead. The Galaxy are 4-0-3 in their last seven games with the Timbers.

The league will take a month-long hiatus to play for the Leagues Cup. The Galaxy will host the Atlanta United on Aug. 24.