Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives Galaxy a chilly 1-0 win over Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Fire

Ibrahimovic gave the Galaxy the only score they would need in first-half stoppage time, cutting between Schweinsteiger and Grant Lillard to nod home a left-footed cross from Ashley Cole. It was his team-high third goal in as many games but Schweinsteiger and the rest of the Fire were lucky the score wasn't more one-sided since the Galaxy found the back of the net twice in the first nine minutes, only to have both scores negated off by offside calls against Ola Kamara.