Galaxy can't hang on to lead, settle for a tie against Minnesota

The Galaxy had by far the greater share of first-half possession, much of it in Minnesota’s half, and came close to doubling their lead on multiple occasions. In the 32nd minute, Ola Kamara slid a pass beyond the reach of Michael Boxall to put Giovani dos Santos one on one with the goalkeeper, but Dos Santos’ effort to chip goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth was wide. In first-half stoppage time, Ibrahimovic played a pass from near halfway to set Chris Pontius free behind the defense but his shot was saved.