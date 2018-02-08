Galaxy's Ashley Cole warms up to idea of coaching after his playing days

Cole wouldn't be the first player to make the move from player to coach with the Galaxy's help. Gregg Berhalter was still playing when he became an assistant under Bruce Arena in 2011; four years later, he coached Columbus to the MLS Cup final. Pat Noonan was hired as an Arena assistant on the same day he retired as a player in 2013. And Greg Vanney, who last year guided Toronto FC to the best season in league history, moved down the hallway at the StubHub Center to become a Chivas USA assistant shortly after ending his playing career with the Galaxy.