Rumors of Zlatan Ibrahimovic linked to the Galaxy are back

The annual rumors linking Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Galaxy are back, this time a little earlier than usual. And this time there may be more to them than just rumors.
The MLS team had reportedly made contract offers to Ibrahimovic, 36, in each of the last two springs, only to have the player remain in Europe, where he plays for Manchester United. But the transfer that brought Alexis Sanchez to United last week means greatly reduced playing time for Ibrahimovic, which could make a jump to MLS more attractive.
ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman first mentioned the rumor Sunday, one ESPNFC's Jeff Carlisle confirmed was being discussed. But a Galaxy spokesman said Sunday that nothing was imminent.
"Just a rumor at this point," he said.
Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid has completely remade the team's roster after watching the Galaxy struggled to its worst season in franchise history in 2017. But he said last week that more additions were expected.
The Galaxy are at their limit of three designated players, meaning the team would have to make another move to accommodate the kind of multimillion-dollar contract Ibrahimovich would require. Ibrahimovich is reportedly getting more than $300,000 per week on a contract that expires this season.
