Galaxy midfielder will be sidelined for about a month because of sprained knee ligament

The Galaxy will be without Jermaine Jones for the rest of the month and maybe longer after an MRI exam revealed that the national team midfielder suffered a Grade II sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee late in the first half of last Saturday’s 2-2 draw against the Chicago Fire.

Jones injured the same knee last year and was sidelined for 3 1/2 months. A team spokesman said that Jones, 35, is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks this time.

The latest injury, however, is similar to the one suffered by Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, who was sidelined for six weeks.

Even under the best-case scenario Jones would sit out at least four games for the Galaxy and probably won’t be called up for the national team’s World Cup qualifiers June 8 against Trinidad & Tobago and June 11 against Mexico.

Jones will join midfielder Sebastian Lletget and defender Robbie Rogers on the sidelines for the struggling Galaxy, who are 2-5-2 overall and winless in their last four games.

Lletget, who played three games for the Galaxy before suffering a fracture to his left foot while playing for the national team in March, probably won’t play again until August. Rogers, who hasn’t played this season, is expected to be placed on the season-ending injury list after being plagued by nerve problems following an operation on his left ankle in December.

Eight Galaxy starters have sat out at least one game because of injury.

Jones was injured in the 38th minute Saturday when Chicago’s Joao Meira’s poor clearance struck him in the head, causing him to fall awkwardly. He was subbed out five minutes later.

Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11