Marco Urena’s 2 goals give LAFC a draw in the first game in franchise history

Rossi and Urena then hooked up for the equalizer with six minutes to play. With Urena about to break toward the penalty area, Rossi threaded a left-footed pass through defense to his roommate, who beat Toronto's Chris Mavinga to the ball. And though Bono made a sprawling save on his first shot, the ball ricocheted behind the keeper, allowing Urena to run under it and nod it into the goal.