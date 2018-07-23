Minnesota United routs LAFC 5-1

Ramirez and Quintero scored back-to-back goals to make it 3-1 at the end of the first half. Ramirez put away a loose ball in the 45th minute after Quintero's corner was played out and then headed back into the area by Eric Miller. Quintero then made a run up the left channel behind a well-played ball from Miller and slotted the finish past the goalkeeper in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.