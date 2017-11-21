LAFC signs international soccer player Omar Gaber, nears deal with Diego Rossi

LAFC, which will join Major League Soccer as an expansion club in March, confirmed Tuesday that it has signed Egyptian national team defender Omar Gaber after a months-long pursuit. Gaber, 25, who has fallen out of favor with Swiss club Basel, played for Bob Bradley when the LAFC coach was in charge of the Egyptian national team.
Gaber, primarily a right back who also can play as a defensive midfielder, is coming to MLS on loan, although the transfer can be made permanent this summer. Gaber is under contract with Basel until 2020. He has 18 caps with the Egyptian national team, which has qualified for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.
The team remains in discussions with Uruguayan club Peñarol over a multimillion-dollar transfer for teenage forward Diego Rossi, who has agreed in principle to a designated-player contract. Those talks recently ground to a halt over the final details of the deal.
Rossi made his debut with Peñarol’s first team last year and scored 12 times in his first 41 games. He has played for Uruguay at the U-17 and U-20 level but not with the senior national team.
In August, LAFC made Carlos Vela, a standout with the Mexican national team, the first designated player in franchise history.
