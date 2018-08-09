LAFC takes away a lot from loss to Dynamo in Open Cup semifinals

Andrew Wenger matched that for Houston six minutes later, using his chest to redirect in a corner kick from Adam Lundqvist. Mauro Manotas then untied it midway through the first half, losing Ciman and dashing into the penalty area alone to take a low feed from Alberth Elis and drive it into the net at the far side for his eighth goal in nine U.S. Open Cup games — and his fourth in three games this year.