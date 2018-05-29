Mexico left with few answers after 0-0 draw

Mexico dominated from the start, holding the ball for nearly 70% of the game, outshooting Wales 17-2 and forcing Welsh keeper Wayne Hennessey into nine saves. Midfielder Hector Herrera — whose spot in the starting lineup is already secure — was especially dangerous, with Hennessey robbing him twice by redirecting a shot over the crossbar in the first half and making a sprawling save on another Herrera try at the near post early in the second.