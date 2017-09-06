Los Angeles Football Club signs forward Rodrigo Pacheco

The Los Angeles Football Club has signed 21-year-old forward Rodrigo Pacheco on loan from Club Atletico Lanus of the Argentine Primera Division. Pacheco will finish the 2017 season playing with Orange County SC, LAFC’s USL affiliate.
“We are incredibly excited to announce the arrival of Rodrigo Pacheco to LAFC,” John Thorrington, the team’s general manager and executive vice president of soccer operations, said in a statement. “Rodrigo is a striker with great potential and we look forward to closely monitoring his development with Orange County SC.”
Pacheco will be eligible to make his Orange County SC debut against Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday in Arizona. At OCSC he joins previous LAFC signees Monday Bassey Etim and Carlos Alvarez.
