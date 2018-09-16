Cristiano Ronaldo finally gets on the board for Juventus

It was Ronaldo's fourth league match for Juventus since his Serie A record 112 million euro (then $131.5 million) move from Madrid and the relief on his face was obvious as he tore away in celebration after breaking his duck in the 50th minute. Ronaldo ran to the corner flag with his arms outstretched and displaying a huge grin. He then turned back to the field and waited to be embraced by almost all his teammates, who ran over to celebrate with him.