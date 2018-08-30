What to watch in international soccer this weekend

The TV schedule for Europe’s top leagues is full of drama this weekend. In England, trouble is already brewing for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who needs a win Sunday after two losses in three English Premier League games. In Spain, defending champion Barcelona will get a test from surprising Huesca, which is unbeaten early in its first La Liga season.
EPL: Mourinho was mocked by Tottenham fans, who called for his firing during Man U’s home loss to Spurs on Monday, a result that increased the pressure on the league’s best-paid manager. Sunday, his team travels to Lancashire to meet winless Burnley (NBCSN, 8 a.m. PT). On Saturday, three of the EPL’s seven unbeaten teams will play on TV with league-leader Liverpool traveling to once-beaten Leicester City (NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. PT), Chelsea playing host to Bournemouth (NBCSN, 7 a.m. PT) and defending champion Manchester City meeting winless Newcastle (NBC, 9:30 a.m. PT).
La Liga: No Ronaldo? Apparently, no problem for Real Madrid. The three-time defending Champions League winner, which lost its talisman to Italian club Juventus over the summer, is unbeaten and leading the Spanish league in scoring two games into the new season. Saturday, Real Madrid meets winless Leganes (BeIN Sport, 11:45 a.m. PT). On Sunday, Barcelona, La Liga’s only other unbeaten and untied team, meets Huesca, which has a win and a draw in its first season in Spain’s top league (BeIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.).