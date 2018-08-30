What to watch in international soccer this weekend

EPL: Mourinho was mocked by Tottenham fans, who called for his firing during Man U’s home loss to Spurs on Monday, a result that increased the pressure on the league’s best-paid manager. Sunday, his team travels to Lancashire to meet winless Burnley (NBCSN, 8 a.m. PT). On Saturday, three of the EPL’s seven unbeaten teams will play on TV with league-leader Liverpool traveling to once-beaten Leicester City (NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. PT), Chelsea playing host to Bournemouth (NBCSN, 7 a.m. PT) and defending champion Manchester City meeting winless Newcastle (NBC, 9:30 a.m. PT).