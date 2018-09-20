What to watch in international soccer this weekend

Bundesliga: Leipzig, with only one loss in its last 10 matches in all competitions, is one of the hottest teams in Germany. Unfortunately, it’s only 1-1-1 in the Bundesliga, leaving it in the middle of the pack heading into Sunday’s match against Frankfurt (FS1, 9 a.m. PDT). The game will also feature some of the league’s top offensive players. Frankfurt’s Sebastian Haller is tied for the Bundesliga lead with three goals, one ahead of Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Jean-Kevin Augustin, while Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg is tied for the assist lead with two.