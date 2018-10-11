England gets chance to avenge loss to Croatia on Friday

The best match sees England getting a chance to avenge its extra-time loss to Croatia in a World Cup semifinal when it travels to Rijeka on Friday for a UEFA Nations League match. (ESPN2, 11:30 a.m. PDT). Although many countries are using the start of the new World Cup cycle to audition young talent, Croatia’s roster includes captain Luka Modric, FIFA’s newly minted world player of the year, as well as veterans Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren. England’s team includes captain Harry Kane and Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, as well as 10 players with fewer than five national-team caps.