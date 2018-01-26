What to watch in international soccer this weekend

La Liga: Real Madrid's pursuit of a second consecutive league title may not be finished, but the defending Spanish champion enters the weekend closer to 17th in the table than to first-place Barcelona. And that has already led to a lot of hand-wringing as No. 4 Madrid tries to figure out what's wrong with star Cristiano Ronaldo (six goals, three assists). Finding a solution in time for Saturday's game against No. 3 Valencia (BeIN Sports, 7 a.m.) could help ease that anxiety.