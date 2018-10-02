U.S. goes with young roster for friendlies

Josh Sargent, an 18-year-old forward who has six goals in 10 games for Werder Bremen II in the German fourth tier, is back on the roster after making his debut last spring. He joins Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Tim Weah, also 18, who has been with the national team for much of this year’s schedule, and 22-year-old forward Andrija Novakovich, who has four goals this season for Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch Eredivisie.