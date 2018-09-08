Brazil's veteran core exposes U.S. men's inexperience in international friendly

Brazil didn’t need much time to break U.S. down, though, with Roberto Firmino losing his defender and tapping in a Douglas Costa cross in the 11th minute. Costa made the play, taking what appeared to be a harmless pass from Marquinhos near the sideline high in the U.S. end, then outrunning Antonee Robinson up the right wing. After cutting toward the penalty area he delivered a perfect feed to Firmino, who had peeled away from Matt Miazga as he entered the six-yard box.