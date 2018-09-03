Pulisic left off national team for friendlies with Brazil, Mexico

“Over the course of the past friendlies, we have established a core of players. For these matches against Brazil and Mexico, the theme remains the same in that we are using the opportunity to continue building on the foundation that we’ve laid,” said interim coach Dave Sarachan, who has lost just once in six games since replacing Bruce Arena last fall. “We felt it was right to continue allowing this group to get valuable experience for the big picture that includes competitive matches in the future with the Gold Cup, Olympic qualifying and World Cup qualifying.”