Tim Weah ready to step out of his father's shadow

The core group includes Christian Pulisic, who will miss this month’s training camp as well as friendlies with Brazil and Mexico because of a minor injury. But Pulisic, 19, who led the national team with six goals and four assists last year, is already an established player, as are veterans such as Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley, who remain in the picture going forward. They were left off this team to give the coaching staff a chance to evaluate new players.