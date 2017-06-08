Christian Pulisic delivers U.S. 2-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualifier

The U.S. played a game it had to win Thursday — and it did, beating Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier before a sellout crowd of 19,188 8 in suburban Denver.

But it wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty, and that doesn’t bode well for a U.S. qualifying campaign that hit the halfway mark Thursday, yet still hasn’t hit stride.

Teenaged midfielder Christian Pulisic gave the Americans their only goals, scoring 10 minutes apart early in the second half.

On the first, in the 52nd minute, a low DeAndre Yedlin cross led Pulisic into the six-yard box, where he slid to get a boot on the ball and redirect it into the net.

Pulisic made it 2-0 a short time later, taking a through ball from Jozy Altidore and coming in alone on Trinidad keeper Jan-Michael Williams, then beating him with a right-footed shot for his fourth goal in as many games with the U.S. – the last three coming just six days apart

The score was also the seventh of his young national team career and his fifth in World Cup qualifiers — all five coming in the second half.

The second goal also came just seconds after coach Bruce Arena removed veteran Clint Dempsey, saving the 34-year-old for Sunday’s game in Mexico City.

Dempsey clearly wasn’t happy with the move and initially rebuffed Arena’s attempt to shake his hand as he left the field. The two then exchanged words before Dempsey took a seat on the bench.

After earning just three of a possible six points in its first two home qualifiers, the Americans couldn’t afford to leave any more home points on the table if they hope to make it to next summer’s World Cup in Russia. And they certainly couldn’t afford any mistakes again Trinidad and Tobago, the weakest team in the six-nation qualifying tournament.

Yet for much of the first half Trinidad hunkered down in an ultra-conservative 5-4-1 formation, frustrating the U.S. by sitting back, dropping numbers behind the ball and hoping for a counterattack. Slowly the Americans began to unlock the Trinidad defense by pushing the ball up the wings.

Dempsey had the first good look in the 15th minute, but his shot from the edge of the box was high and two minutes later Altidore had a chance he couldn’t convert.

Near misses would continue to be a theme for the rest of the half.

Next came defender John Brooks, whose rocket from distance was stopped by Williams. Trinidad’s keeper then turned away Altidore’s right-footed shot into the center of the goal.

Pulisic had a promising chance midway through the half, racing a Trinidad defender up the left side before sending a left-footed shot high over the crossbar. Had he looked up he might have seen an open Dempsey awaiting a cross in the middle of the box.

In the 35th minute Williams made two more acrobatic saves seconds apart, his fourth and fifth of the half. The first was a diving stop of a shot from defender Jorge Villafana followed by a leaping deflection of an Altidore header.

But while Trinidad was outshot 10-7 in a first half the U.S. dominated, the visitors nearly stole the first goal when Atlanta United forward Kenwyne Jones beat U.S. keeper Tim Howard with a header, only to watch it bounce off the crossbar.

The second half was a different story, with the U.S. taking fewer shots but making them count, eventually wearing Trinidad down in the mile-high air.

The U.S. entered Thursday fourth in the tournament table with four points after four games, the fewest number for an American team that deep into hexagonal qualifying. Only the top three teams after 10 games automatically qualify for the World Cup.

The three teams ahead of the U.S. — Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama — all played later Thursday.

The U.S. resumes qualifying Sunday against Mexico in Mexico City.

