Galaxy demote GM Vagenas after last-place finish

Less than two days after finishing the worst season in franchise history, the Galaxy fired general manager Pete Vagenas, the club announced Tuesday. Sigi Schmid, who was hired as coach in July, will oversee all player personnel decisions for the club in addition to his on-field responsibilities as head coach.

Vagenas, a former player and academy director with the Galaxy, will remain with the team as vice president of soccer operations.

“The results this season did not meet the standard and expectations of this club, our fans and this city,” team president Chris Klein said.

The Galaxy ended 2017 with an 8-18-8 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and finishing last in the MLS standings for the first time in franchise history. The team also gave up a franchise-high 67 goals and finished with a -22 goal differential, also a franchise worst.

Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, will oversee all soccer operations for the Los Angeles Galaxy, including player acquisition, scouting and management of the club’s coaching staffs. Additional staff announcements will be released in the coming days.

“I am excited for the opportunity to build the Galaxy roster into one that is capable of competing for championships,” Schmid said. “This offseason is vital as we look ahead to the coming season and we will begin the efforts necessary to strengthen our roster immediately.”

Schmid, who won a national championship as a coach at UCLA, has recorded 256 regular and postseason wins with three MLS teams, winning MLS Cups in 2002 and 2008, a record five U.S. Open Cups three MLS Supporters’ Shields and a CONCACAF Champions Cup (2000).

Vagenas previously played for the Galaxy during nine of his 13 years in MLS and was a part of the Galaxy’s 2002 and 2005 league champions. He was named general manager in November.

