Iceland goalie stops Messi penalty kick; Argentina can't break Iceland in 1-1 draw

They came, they saw, but they refused to be conquered.
If Iceland had any opening-night jitters before the first World Cup game in its history, its players did a pretty good job of hiding them Saturday, with the smallest country ever to qualify for the tournament holding fifth-ranked Argentina, a country that has won it twice, to a 1-1 draw.
Sergio Aguero scored for Argentina and Alfred Finnbogason countered for Iceland minutes later. But the story of the game was Iceland’s gutty resilience to withstand 90 minutes of relentless pressure.
How good was Iceland? Its defense was bent, bent and bent some more, but it never broke. Iceland even stopped Lionel Messi, something few teams have managed, with goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson diving to his right to stop a low penalty shot in the 64th minute that would have won the game.
Then in the 79th minute, with Messi making a run at the near post, Iceland’s Birkir Saevarsson reached out and took the ball off his foot and nudged it over the end line.
Other than that, the Argentina captain was rarely dangerous.
Aguero got the scoring started in the 19th minute, dribbling right to left through traffic in the middle of the penalty area before stopping sharply and driving a left-footed bullet into the center of the net. That came two minutes after Messi tested Halldorsson for a first time with a bending left-footed shot from about 20 feet that the Iceland keeper batted away with both hands.
The lead didn’t last long, though, with Finnbogason tying the game by pushing a shot from the edge of the six-yard box past a prone Willy Caballero. The Argentine keeper had gone low to stop a stop by Ragnar Sigurdsson, only to have the rebound find its way to Finnbogason, who tapped it in with his right foot.
Iceland nearly stole another goal in the final minutes of the half when Caballero was forced into a save on Gylfi Sigurdsson’s right-footed shot that was headed for the bottom right corner.
If the first half was even on the scoreboard, it wasn’t anywhere else with Argentina dominating in time of possession, holding the ball more than 80% of the time, and taking twice as many shots on goal. Argentine defender Javier Mascherano completed more passes by himself in the opening 45 minutes than Iceland did as a team.
Iceland’s well-organized defense held firm, though, and with as many as nine men regularly playing behind the ball, it refused to be broken down. That meant Iceland’s only offense would have to come on the counterattack and those occurred far too infrequently to put Argentina on its heels.
That storyline continued in the second half, Argentina finishing with 26 shots to Iceland’s eight. But Halldorsson was brilliant, making six saves, and his defenders gave Argentina little space in which to operate.