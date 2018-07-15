France wins second World Cup title, beating Croatia 4-2

A foul by Marcelo Brozovic on Griezmann deep in the Croatian end set up a free kick by Griezmann about 35 yards out and well to the right of the goal. The bending cross had a little too much on it and looked as if it would cause no damage when a leaping Mandzukic got just enough of it to redirect it past keeper Danijel Subasic for the 12th own goal of the tournament and the first ever in a World Cup final.