Injuries leave questions for Germany, Mexico in World Cup Group F qualifying

The skinny: Tottenham forward Son Heung-min gives South Korea some attacking quality in front of an able midfield — and South Korea will have to score to make up for a defense that can be dismal at times. Confidence could also be lacking for the Red Devils, who didn’t win a game in Brazil four years ago, then struggled mightily in a weak World Cup qualifying group just to get to Russia. New coach Shin Tae-yong, who took over last June and rescued the qualifying campaign, could have the answer with the 3-4-3 formation he experimented with this spring. But in this group, South Korea can afford no mistakes.