Argentina's lack of talent and philosophy are making it nearly impossible for Lionel Messi to succeed

Whatever their shortcomings, the teams on which Diego Maradona played in the 1986 and 1990 World Cup tournaments had that. The freedom coach Carlos Bilardo granted Maradona was offset by pragmatism in almost every other part of the field. Maradona’s job was to win games; his teammates’ was to not lose them. The strategy could produce soccer that bordered on unwatchable, as was the case when Argentina was the tournament runner-up in 1990, but it was effective.