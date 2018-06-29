World Cup's knockout phase gives teams a second chance at greatness

Russia and Japan are the only remaining Cinderellas, though. The rest of the final 16 is heavy with the usual suspects France, Spain and Brazil, who have combined to win three of the last five titles. All three made it through group play unbeaten, although all three had scares along the way and none can afford a similar lapse now. France faces Argentina in its first elimination game while Spain gets Russia and Brazil takes on Mexico, which has already beaten one former champion in this tournament.