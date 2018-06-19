Senegal gets Africa's first points, upsetting Poland 2-1

The timing proved fortuitous because just as center referee Nawaf Shukralla waved Niang back on, Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak put his foot into a long back pass that Niang, sprinting off the sidelines, dashed after. Poland’s Jan Bednarek, who had his back turned and no idea that Niang was coming, was pushed off the ball, and when Szczesny was late in arriving to help, Niang wound up with an easy tap-in for the goal.