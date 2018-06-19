Senegal gets Africa's first points, upsetting Poland 2-1

Through the first round of group play, Russia’s World Cup has been a decidedly European affair. Africa, not so much.
So when Poland and Senegal, the last two countries to open their World Cup, took the field Tuesday in Moscow, European teams were 8-1-4 while Africa was still looking for its first point.
Ninety minutes later, the search was over, with Senegal taking advantage of two Polish mistakes for a 2-1 win, disappointing most spectators in an overwhelmingly pro-Poland crowd of 44,190 at Spartak Stadium.
Senegal, the better team in a first half in which neither keeper made a save, deservedly scored first — although it needed some help to do so, with Idrissa Gueye’s shot bouncing off Polish defender Thiago Cionek and into the net for an own goal in the 38th minute.
M’baye Niang started the sequence, pushing Poland’s Lukasz Piszczek off a ball at midfield and bringing it forward for Sadio Mane. The Liverpool forward then sent it over to Gueye, whose right-footed shot from outside the box appeared headed right at Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny before it struck Cionek in the leg and caromed into the goal.
The goal seemed inevitable.
Poland’s plodding defenders were no match for Senegal’s speedy attackers, forcing them to grab at the Africans’ dark-green jerseys as they dashed past. And on defense, Senegal’s high line kept Poland’s Robert Lewandowski from getting many good looks.
But Senegal is an African team in name only; keeper Khadim N’Diaye was the only starter Tuesday who doesn’t play for major first- or second-tier teams in Europe. As a result, its players seemed surprised by nothing Poland tried.
The Poles, who dominated in terms of possession, came alive briefly in the second half, which opened with Piszczek getting a good look in the 56th minute only to bounce his shot from the right side of the penalty area wide. Four minutes later, Senegal stole another goal to double its lead.
During a stoppage in play to allow trainers to help Niang off the field, Senegal signaled that Cheikh N’Doye would be coming in to replace his injured teammate. As the substitution was being announced on the scoreboard, Niang protested, insisting he could continue.
The timing proved fortuitous because just as center referee Nawaf Shukralla waved Niang back on, Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak put his foot into a long back pass that Niang, sprinting off the sidelines, dashed after. Poland’s Jan Bednarek, who had his back turned and no idea that Niang was coming, was pushed off the ball, and when Szczesny was late in arriving to help, Niang wound up with an easy tap-in for the goal.
Poland halved the lead with three minutes left in regulation on Krychowiak’s header of a long free kick from Kamil Grosicki. Poland pushed furiously for an equalizer after that, but it never came.