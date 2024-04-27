Galaxy are shut out for first time this season in loss to Austin FC

Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi controls the ball between the Galaxy’s Maya Yoshida, left, and Marco Delgado during the Galaxy’s 2-0 loss Saturday.

Diego Rubio and Jáder Obrian scored first-half goals and Brad Stuver notched his second straight shutout as Austin FC blanked the Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday.

Austin (4-3-3) jumped in front in the seventh minute when Rubio took a through ball from Obrian and drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner of the net. It was Rubio’s third goal of the season and the second assist for Obrian.

Obrian made it 2-0 in the 19th minute with his second netter of the campaign. Obrian used an assist from Alexander Ring on a fast break to send a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Advertisement

Brad Stuver finished with four saves — three in the first half — for Austin, which has won four of its last five matches. Stuver has posted three shutouts this season.

John McCarthy stopped three shots for the Galaxy (5-2-3), who entered play having won four of their last five matches to move to the top of the Western Conference.

The Galaxy scored 21 goals in their first nine matches with 13 coming in the second half. The Galaxy were shut out for the first time this season, falling to 3-2-1 on the road.

Austin picked up its second victory over the Galaxy, improving to 2-4-1 in the all-time series.

Austin travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. The Galaxy head to Seattle to take on the Sounders on Sunday.