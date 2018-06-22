A look at Saturday's World Cup schedule

The buzz: How good is Belgium? After it beat Panama 3-0 in its opener, the Central Americans celebrated the fact the loss wasn’t worse. “The difference between Belgium and Panama in football is greater than three goals,” Panama coach Hernan Gomez said. Belgium has lost only once since Roberto Martinez took over as coach two years ago, and another win here clinches a spot in the second round with a loss or draw from Panama in its game with England on Sunday. Meanwhile, Tunisia, which lost a heartbreaker to England on a Harry Kane header in stoppage time, can begin packing for home if it doesn’t get at least a draw.