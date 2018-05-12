World Cup teams making push for U.S. hearts, minds and money

Reyka, an Icelandic vodka label, is also trying to drum up supporters with TV commercials planned for Baltimore, Nashville and Portland, Ore., later this month and public viewing parties in at least four U.S. markets during the World Cup. The company is opening an online shop, "Go Iceland," where it will sell everything from team apparel to flags, scarves and temporary tattoos for fans who want to cheer the red, white and blue — in this case, Iceland. (The tongue-in-cheek campaign features a "Go USA" sign, with the word "Iceland" taped over "USA.")