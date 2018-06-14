Where to watch the World Cup in Los Angeles

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is finally here. Billions worldwide will be tuning in for the monthlong tournament as 32 national teams compete for a chance to declare themselves global champion.
Because of the time differential — Russia is hosting the tournament — all of the games will be broadcast early in the morning (you can find the full schedule here). Early start times or not, Angelenos still have plenty of options to catch the game.
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes
501 N. Main St., Los Angeles 90012
McDonald’s will be hosting three viewing parties at the museum and cultural center in the Los Angeles Plaza Historic District. You can catch Mexico vs. Germany and Brazil vs. Switzerland on Sunday; Mexico vs. South Korea and Germany vs. Sweden on June 23; and the World Cup final on July 15. The events are free and McDonald’s will be providing free breakfast to attendees. You can RSVP here.
The Paley Center for Media
465 N Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Westside soccer fans are in luck. The Paley Center for Media will be screening select matches through the duration of the tournament, including group matches like Spain vs. Portugal (Friday) and Iran vs. Spain (Wednesday). The screenings are open to the public. You can find their entire schedule here.
The Farhang Foundation
7250 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90046
The nonprofit organization will be hosting a viewing party for Iran’s opening match against Morocco (Friday) at the Parlor in Hollywood. Tickets for the event cost $40 and will include a breakfast buffet and soft drinks. You can purchase them here.
Guelaguetza
3014 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles 90006
The Jonathan Gold-approved Oaxacan restaurant in Koreatown will be opening at 6 a.m. to screen select World Cup games. Expect massive crowds at the James Beard-winning locale for all of Mexico’s matches. No tickets required.
The Fox and Hounds
11100 Ventura Blvd., Studio City 91604
This British pub is your best bet to catch the World Cup in the Valley. They’ll be showing every live broadcast. You can just show up for most of the tournament, but will need to purchase a ticket for these matches: France vs. Australia (Saturday); Tunisia vs. England (Monday); England vs. Panama (June 24); England vs Belgium (June 28). You can purchase them here.
Los Angeles Football Club
Various locations
LAFC has several players representing their home countries in Russia (Carlos Vela is repping Mexico, Laurent Ciman is on the Belgian national team, and Omar Gaber is playing for Egypt), so you better believe they’re hosting multiple watch parties across the greater Los Angeles area. You can find a complete list of watch parties and their locations here.
Los Angeles Galaxy
Various locations
Not to be outdone, the winningest team in Major League Soccer history also has two players at the World Cup — Mexican siblings Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos. Like L.A.’s other soccer club, the Galaxy will host multiple watch parties, many of them in the South Bay. You can find more information here.
This list will be periodically updated throughout the tournament. Are you an organization or a business hosting a World Cup watch party? We want to hear from you!