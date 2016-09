ACC to relocate championship events from North Carolina

The Atlantic Coast Conference has followed the NCAA's lead and is removing all its athletic championships from North Carolina because of a state law that some say can lead to discrimination against LGBT people.

The ACC Council of Presidents voted Wednesday to relocate the league's championships as long as the North Carolina law stands. The decision includes all championships this academic year, which means relocating the ACC football title game that was scheduled to be played in Charlotte in December.

On Monday, the NCAA said it was relocating seven of its championships scheduled to be played in the state, including the men's basketball tournament first- and second-round matchups scheduled for next March in Greensboro.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford had said after the NCAA's decision that his league would review its next steps.