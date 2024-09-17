Can UCLA be saved? And can USC become a national title contender this week?

Two college football teams on exact opposite trajectories head into week three of the college football season. UCLA looks to show signs of life while USC hopes to become a college football playoff contender. Los Angeles Times beat writers Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch along with columnist Dylan Hernández talk about which way the two teams are heading.