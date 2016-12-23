Sports Now Sports news from Los Angeles and beyond
Louisiana Tech beats Navy with last-second field goal in Armed Forces Bowl

Jonathan Barnes kicked a game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired and Louisiana Tech beat Navy, 48-45, in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday. 

The Bulldogs (9-5) drove for the winning score after Navy freshman quarterback Malcolm Perry ran 30 yards for a touchdown on his only play. 

Ryan Higgins threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson. Taylor, a 5-foot-8 senior for Louisiana Tech, set an Armed Forces Bowl with his 12 catches for 233 yards. Henderson had 10 catches for 129 yards. 

Navy (9-5), which was trying for its first consecutive 10-win seasons, instead ended with its third straight loss. The Midshipmen lost the American Athletic Conference title game before its first loss to Army since 2001. 

Perry, whose TD with 3:46 left tied the game for the fourth time, came in after Zach Abey took a shot to the ribs on a play that led to a targeting ejection by Tech defensive tackle Jordan Bradford. 

Abey, who made only his second start, ran for 114 yards and two scores and threw for 159 yards and another touchdown. 

