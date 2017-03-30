Watch a player with no arms drain three-pointers for his middle school basketball team

Jamarion Styles lost both of his arms when he was a baby because of a rare bacterial infection.
But the 13-year-old from Delray Beach, Fla., never seems to let that prevent him from achieving his goals. Months after making headlines because of his drumming skills, Styles is showing what he can do on the basketball court.
Just watch him drain three-pointers for Eagles Landing Middle School without the use of prosthetic limbs.
As for the drums, Styles taught himself to play at a community center near his home. Back in December, some students at the University of Florida used 3-D printed materials and other low-cost materials to craft prosthetic devices to help Styles with his musical endeavors.
