John Johnson III shows Rams, school children what it means to have GAME

Rams safety John Johnson III talks to kids at the Edwin Markham Middle School in Watts.

John Johnson III intercepted a Drew Brees pass in the NFC championship game. He went up against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

This week, moments before Johnson was to speak to a large room of middle school students, the Rams veteran safety was as nervous as he ever was facing certain first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

“It’s pretty neck and neck right now,” Johnson said, when asked to compare the feelings. “I can do the football stuff easy.”

Less than 48 hours earlier in the season opener at Detroit, Johnson had intercepted a fourth-quarter pass that led to the Rams scoring a go-ahead touchdown. The Rams eventually lost to the Lions in overtime, but Johnson had once again stepped up in a big moment.

Now, on his day off, he was at Edwin Markham Middle School in Watts to encourage students and hand out backpacks donated by a credit union.

When Johnson began his presentation, he displayed the poise, personality and leadership that the Rams have enjoyed for the majority of Johnson’s NFL career.

He introduced himself, and then asked students if they were familiar with the acronym: GAME.

“I was at a football camp in middle school, so around your age,” he said. “And I still, to this day, live by that acronym.”

Johnson explained the meaning of GAME: Gratitude, Attitude, Motivation and Education. He asked students for examples of each.

“I’m grateful for you coming to our school,” a girl said.

What about attitude, Johnson asked?

“Put a smile on,” another student said quietly.

“That’s a good attitude!” Johnson said. “A positive attitude!”

The gregarious Johnson, 28, has been an integral part of Rams culture since he was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Boston College. He played four seasons for the Rams before signing a free-agent contract with the Cleveland Browns that included $24 million in guarantees.

The Browns released Johnson after the 2022 season, and after the start of training camp in 2023 he signed a one-year veteran minimum contract with the Rams. It took Johnson about half the season to work back into top shape, but he started the final seven games and intercepted two passes as the Rams finished with a better-than-anticipated 10-7 record and made the playoffs.

Johnson became a free agent again, and in July he reached agreement with the Rams on another one-year deal.

Rams safety John Johnson III tackles Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in their season opener. Johnson had six tackles, an interception and a pass break-up against Detroit. (Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

“I remember everything from my first day of rookie minicamp all the way till now,” he said before the opener. “I still feel like I’ve got more left.”

He showed it against the Lions, leaping to intercept a pass by former teammate Jared Goff.

“He’s a great communicator, great command on the field,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said, “and I think you saw that.”

The Rams had seen it before.

Johnson made one of the biggest plays in Rams history in 2019 in the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints. Johnson intercepted a fluttering pass by Brees in overtime, setting up the game-winning field goal that sent the Rams to Super Bowl LIII against Brady and the New England Patriots.

Johnson is part of a safety group that includes Quentin Lake, Kam Kurl, rookie Kamren Kinchens, Russ Yeast and Jaylen McCollough. None have more than four seasons of experience.

Johnson views himself as “the solid anchor to keep everyone grounded.” He said he was a product of having played with teammates such as Aaron Donald, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, Jalen Ramsey and Ndamukong Suh.

“I got a collection of personalities and styles of play,” he said. “I do have stories, and different ways to skin a cat.”

The younger players are learning.

“He’s somebody that we all looked up to and knew about even before we got to the league,” Yeast said.

Johnson “brings life to everything,” Kinchens said.

Rams safety John Johnson III (43), who intercepted a pass in Week 1, drops into coverage against the Lions. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

“Somebody looking from afar might say he’s always laughing and he’s always joking and stuff like that,” Kinchens said. “But he knows every inch of the field, he knows the playbook to the T. He knows everything that’s going on at every moment.”

Johnson and the Rams defense will be challenged Sunday by an Arizona Cardinals offense led by quarterback Kyler Murray.

Johnson is aiming to produce another takeaway.

“The first one’s the hardest to get,” said Johnson who has 15 career interceptions, “I can just play free now. They’ll come. They’ll come in bunches.”

The same holds true for off-the-field appearances. Johnson said he remains committed to giving back as the season continues.

Johnson’s appearance at the middle school was not his first trip to the area. During his first stint with the Rams, he and former teammate Blake Countess participated in an LAPD program that delivered gifts to families at Christmas.

“He’s such an amazing personality and human being,” said Molly Higgins, the Rams’ executive vice-president of community impact and engagement. “To bring him back to Watts is especially meaningful.”

After handing out backpacks and signing autographs, Johnson reflected on why he shared GAME with students.

“I still say it to myself,” Johnson said afterward. “So, hopefully it sticks with them as something that can inspire them and can pass it down to someone else too.”

Rams safety John Johnson III speaks to children at the Edwin Markham Middle School in Watts. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

Eighth-grader Melanie Castaneda said Johnson’s presentation resonated.

“That motivated me to think, and to stay focused in school and to never give up,” she said.

Principal Yumi Kawasaki said Johnson, “really gave us the acronym that I think is amazing, that I think we can incorporate,” into daily use at the school.

Johnson is on track to make another school appearance soon, but in a different role.

Higgins informed him that she had received an email from the Los Angeles Unified School District seeking community leaders to be a Principal for a Day.

Johnson said he was game.

“Sign me up!” he said. “I’m going to get my personality glasses, have a nice button-down, a nice tie, and I need a walkie-talkie.

“I’m going to run with it.”