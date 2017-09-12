Sports Now Sports news from Los Angeles and beyond
Sports Sports Now

Former Pro Bowl defensive back Brandon Browner arrested in La Verne

Nathan Fenno
Contact Reporter

La Verne police arrested former Pro Bowl cornerback Brandon Browner on Monday night on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to a department spokeswoman and jail records.

Browner, who played for the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots from 2011 to 2015, was arrested at 8:29 p.m.

The department refused to release any details about the circumstances of the incident or arrest.

Browner was released on $50,000 bond at 11:11 p.m. on Monday.

The Sylmar native was a founding member of the “Legion of Boom” defensive backfield for the Seahawks in 2011.

nathan.fenno@latimes.com

Twitter: @nathanfenno

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World