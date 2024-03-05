Man faces felony charges after allegedly hitting Terrell Owens with car in Calabasas

Former NFL player Terrell Owens walks the field at Allegiant Stadium before Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. A suspect has been arrested for allegedly hitting Owens with a car following an altercation in Calabasas last fall.

A man suspected of striking former NFL star Terrell Owens with a car following an altercation in Calabasas last year faces two felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

An arrest warrant for Wonzur Ratcliff was issued last week with bail set at $100,000, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in an email, with no arrest having been made as of Tuesday morning.

On Oct. 16, at around 9 p.m., Owens, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and another person got into an argument on a basketball court in the 2600 block of Rondell Street, off Las Virgenes Road, authorities said last fall. The next day, sheriff’s Sgt. Maria Navarro said Owens “was struck with a vehicle” but was uninjured and did not require medical treatment.

Advertisement

TMZ, which first wrote about the incident, reported in October that the driver was the man who had argued with Owens and that the car hit the six-time Pro Bowl receiver in one of his knees.

The Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday that after a preliminary investigation, a report was filed stating that Ratcliff was driving the car when it struck Owens. Then, “after an investigation by the Lost Hills Detective Bureau was conducted, the case was presented to the District Attorney’s office for filing consideration,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Owens appeared to reference the incident in an Oct. 17 Instagram post that featured a video of him playing basketball in a gym with others, set to the DJ Khaled song “Grateful” that features Vory.

“ABOUT LAST NIGHT…” Owens wrote. “*I do not own rights to music*

“BUT I DO HAVE A RIGHT TO PROTECT MYSELF.”

He added: “*hope the car is ok!!!”

Owens spent the first eight years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers after they selected him in the third round of the 1996 draft. He went on to spend seven more seasons in the NFL, including three with the Dallas Cowboys, and last played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

Owens finished his career with 1,078 catches (eighth all time) 15,934 receiving yards (third all time) and 153 receiving touchdowns (third all time).