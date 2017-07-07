Here's why Carolina Panthers fans may have been humming the 'Fresh Prince' theme all week

The Carolina Panthers social media team apparently is full of geniuses who have quite a bit of time on their hands. It may have taken several days of careful execution, but those folks have successfully completed a master plan that has flipped-turned our lives upside down.

On Friday morning, the team tweeted out this request: “Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days.”

Three whole days? That sounds like a lot of work, but OK.

Here’s several, starting with the most recent and going back.

Figured out what they’re up to yet? Perhaps you got a catchy rap tune in your head?

And perhaps that tune goes something like this?

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song See more videos

Yep! Using the first word from 40 uninterrupted tweets that started on July 4, the Panthers wrote out the lyrics to the opening verse of the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: “ Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped-turned upside down. And I'd like to take a minute, just sit right there, I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air.”

Who knows what inspired this little burst of ’90s nostalgia or what the Fresh Prince has to do with the Panthers, but these Twitter users pretty much speak for us all.

Well done, Panthers social media team.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii