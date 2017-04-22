Collected wins Californian Stakes at Santa Anita for trainer Bob Baffert

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has the world’s No. 1 horse in his barn in Arrogate. And he also has perhaps the No. 1 handicap horse in California in the improving Collected, a 4-year-old son of City Zip who romped to a 3 3/4-length victory in the $200,000 Californian Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Martin Garcia, Collected settled into second place behind pace setter Prime Attraction before taking charge going into the final turn and beating Follow Me Crev and Prospect Park in the 1 1/8-mile race. The final time was 1:47.73.

Collected returned $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10.

“He’s learned to relax and conserve his speed,” Baffert said.

Collected becomes the likely favorite for the Gold Cup on May 27 at Santa Anita.