It's time for college baseball; openers are this week

Mike Hiserman
College baseball season opens this week, with Long Beach State expected to battle Cal State Fullerton for supremacy in the Big West Conference, Pepperdine forecast as a West Coast Conference title contender and UCLA and USC hoping for bounce-back seasons in the always-competitive Pac-12 Conference.

Here’s a look at the Los Angeles-area teams:

UCLA

2016: 25-31, 12-18 in Pac-12 (10th)

Top returners: Griffin Canning, RHP, 5-8, 4 saves, 3.70 earned-run average, 2017 preseason Baseball America third-team All-American; Sean Bouchard, 1B, .295, 23 runs, 36 runs batted in; Kyle Molnar, RHP, 5-5, 3.32 ERA.

Top newcomers: Nick Valaika, SS, redshirted last season after appearing in 11 games as a freshman in 2015; Chase Strumpf, SS, JSerra HS.

Opener: Friday, San Jose State at Jackie Robinson Stadium, 6 p.m.

::

USC

2016: 28-28, 15-15 in Pac-12 (7th)

Top returners: Mitch Hart, RHP, former freshman All-America made only 10 starts last season because of an injury; Corey Dempster, OF, .290, 6 HR, 35 runs, 10 SB; Frankie Rios, Inf., .323, 32 runs.

Top newcomers: Christian Moya, OF, South Hills HS; Chris Clarke, RHP, Newbury Park HS; Brady Shockey, OF, JSerra.

Opener: Friday, Coppin State at Dedeaux Field, 6 p.m.

::

CSUN

2016: 33-22, 11-13 in Big West (7th, tie)

Top returners: Fred Smith, Inf., .314, 34 runs, 21-game hitting streak; Dylan Alexander, C, threw out 18 of 32 base-stealers; Conner O’Neil, RHP, 5-5, 3.07 ERA, 10 saves, 70 K in 58 2/3 IP.

Top newcomers: Riley Conlan, OF, Moorpark College; Kevin Riley, Inf., Chaffey College; Nick Sablock, LHP/OF, El Camino College.

Opener: Friday, Portland at Matador Field, 2 p.m.

::

CAL STATE FULLERTON

2016: 36-23, 17-7 in Big West (1st)

Top returners: Colton Eastman, RHP, 8-3, 2.24 ERA, 100 K in 100 2/3 IP, 2017 preseason Baseball America third-team All-America; Timmy Richards, Inf., .280, 12 doubles, 9 HR, 38 runs, 31 RBI, 10 SB; Connor Seabold, RHP, 7-6, 2.48 ERA, 10.67 K-to-BB ratio; John Gavin, LHP, 6-3, 2.09 ERA.

Top newcomers: Dillon Persinger, Inf., state JC player of the year from Golden West College; Chris Prescott, LF, Orange Coast College.

Opener: Friday, Stanford at Goodwin Field, 7 p.m.

LONG BEACH STATE

2016: 38-22, 15-9 in Big West (2nd)

Top returners: Darren McCaughan, 10-1, 2.03 ERA, Big West Conference pitcher of the year; Luke Rasmussen, DH, .305, 5 HR, 46 RBI; Daniel Jackson, 1B/C, .321, 6 HR; Brock Lundquist, OF, .315, 36 RBI; David Banuelos, C, .299, 26 RBI.

Top newcomers: AJ Jones, RHP, College of Southern Nevada; Markus Montelongo, Inf., South Mountain (Ariz.) CC.

Opener: Friday, Oklahoma at Blair Field, 6 p.m.

::

UC IRVINE

2016: 31-25, 11-13 in Big West (7th, tie)

Top returners: Keston Hiura, OF, .358, 41 runs, 7 HR, 41 RBI; Mikey Duarte, SS, redshirted last season, .345 and All-Big West in 2015; Cameron Bishop, LHP, 5-5, 4.61 ERA; Calvin Faucher, RHP, 3-1, 8 saves, 0.71 ERA.

Top newcomers: Christian Koss, Inf., Riverside JW North HS; Andre Pallante, RHP, San Clemente HS.

Opener: Friday, Minnesota at Anteater Ballpark, 6:30 p.m.

::

UC RIVERSIDE

2016: 26-29, 12-12 in Big West (4th, tie)

Top returners: Mark Contreras, Util., .333, 14 doubles, 32 runs; Angel Landazuri, RHP, 5-5, 4.73 ERA; Colby Schultz, Inf., 4 HR, 27 runs; Ryan Lillie, RHP, 4-3, 7 saves, 4.15 ERA.

Top newcomers: Daniel Martinez, SS/RHP, Ramona HS; Connor Cannon, RHP/1B, Temecula Valley HS.

Opener: Friday, vs. Nebraska at Tempe (Ariz.) Diablo Stadium, noon.

::

UC SANTA BARBARA

2016: 43-20, 13-11 in Big West (3rd)

Top returners: Kyle Nelson, LHP, 7-2, 2.18 ERA, 10 saves; Austin Bush, 1B, 11 HR, 49 RBI; JJ Muno, .294, 18 HBP, 17 SB; Clay Fisher, SS, .285; Noah Davis, RHP, 7-4, 4.46 ERA.

Top newcomers: Colton Burns, 2B, College of the Canyons; Landon Silver, OF, Huntington Beach HS; Armani Smith, Util., Concord De La Salle HS.

Opener: Loyola Marymount — day, site and time TBA.

::

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT

2016: 26-27, 13-14 in West Coast (6th, tie)

Top returners: Phil Caulfield, OF, .309, 27 runs; Niko Decolati, OF/RHP, .306, 4 HR, 33 RBI; Blake Redman, RHP, 6-5, 4.50 ERA.

Top newcomers: Cooper Uhl, C, Trabuco Hills HS; Trevin Esquerra, Inf., San Diego Patrick Henry HS.

Opener: UC Santa Barbara — day, site and time TBA.

::

PEPPERDINE

2016: 29-24, 16-11 in West Coast (4th)

Top returners: Ryan Wilson, LHP, 2-0, 6 saves, 0.63 ERA; Aaron Barnett, C, .292, 15 doubles; Ben Rodriguez, 1B, .289, 9 HR; Matt Gelalich, OF, .275.

Top newcomers: Will Jensen, RHP, Cottonwood (Utah) HS; Brandt Belk, Inf., Houston Westside HS; Quincy McAfee, Inf., Houston Westside HS.

Opener: Friday, St. Joseph’s at Eddy D. Field Stadium, 2 p.m.

