College basketball: Pepperdine promotes DeLisha Milton-Jones to head coach of women's team

Pepperdine has promoted DeLisha Milton-Jones to be the head coach of the women's basketball team, the university announced Wednesday.

Milton-Jones joined the program as an assistant coach this past season after playing in the WNBA for 17 years.

She replaces Ryan Weisenberg, who was let go earlier this month. The Waves were 7-23 this season and 28-94 during Weisenberg's four-year stint at the school.

While Milton-Jones doesn't have much coaching experience she does have a long storied career in the WNBA and playing overseas.

She won two WNBA titles with the Los Angeles Sparks and finished in the top 10 in points (ninth), steals (fifth) and rebounds (sixth). She also helped the U.S. win gold medals at the Olympics in 2000 and 2008.

Three UNLV players say they are leaving the program after one season under Coach Marvin Menzies. The school announced Wednesday that Tony Baxter Jr., Zion Morgan and Jalen Poyser will not return next season. … Nebraska forward Ed Morrow Jr. has announced he intends to transfer to another school after the spring semester. Morrow said in a statement that he's leaving to “pursue dreams and aspirations.” He said it was a hard decision because his parents are Nebraska graduates and he spent much of his childhood in Lincoln. … Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble is forgoing his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the NBA draft and will sign with an agent. …

Massachussets has hired Matt McCall as its next basketball coach. The 35-year-old McCall spent the previous two seasons in Chattanooga, where he led the school to the NCAA tournament in 2016. The hiring is the second in two weeks for the Minutemen, after Winthrop Coach Pat Kelsey backed out of an agreement to coach the program just minutes before he was set to be introduced. McCall replaces Derek Kellogg, who was fired this month after nine seasons with the Minutemen. … Jim Hayford has been hired as the basketball coach at Seattle, leaving Eastern Washington after six successful seasons for a chance to boost the Redhawks program. … Miami of Ohio has hired Purdue assistant Jack Owens as its 27th basketball coach. Owens has been an assistant at Purdue for nine seasons, including the past six as associate head coach. …

Wayne Duke, who was a driving force behind the expansion of the NCAA men's basketball tournament during his 18 years as commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, has died. He was 88. Duke became commissioner of the Big Eight Conference in 1963 at the age of 34. He took over as Big Ten commissioner in 1971 and retired in 1989.