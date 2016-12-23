No. 14 Wisconsin easily defeats Florida A&M after eight-day layoff

Reserve D'Mitrik Trice scored 14 points while Vitto Brown finished with 11 points and eight rebounds as No. 14 Wisconsin breezed past Florida A&M, 90-37, on Friday night in Madison, Wis.

The game came after an eight-day layoff for the Badgers (11-2) as they finished final exams. But they showed few signs of rust.

They led Florida A&M (2-11) by 10 points just five minutes into the game, pushed the lead to 20 with less than four minutes to go in the half and had it up to 38 midway through the second half before Coach Greg Gard pulled all of his starters.

Bronson Koenig, who added eight points, played 22 minutes, the most of any starter.

Florida A&M, playing on consecutive nights, struggled on offense, shooting only 26%. Elijah Mays and Brendon Myles led Florida A&M with nine points each.

at No. 11 West Virginia 92, Northern Kentucky 61: Tarik Phillip scored 16 points and the Mountaineers shot 52% from the field to pull away from the Norse.

Teyvon Myers had 13 points, Esa Ahmad scored 12 and Jevon Carter finished with 11 for the Mountaineers (11-1), who have won seven consecutive games.

Northern Kentucky jumped to a 12-4 lead early in the first half, but West Virginia led 36-29 at halftime. The Mountaineers then opened the second half with a 12-2 run, and Northern Kentucky (9-4) never recovered. Carson Williams led the Norse with 12 points.