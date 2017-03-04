College basketball: Kentucky defeats Texas A&M to clinch SEC regular-season title

De'Aaron Fox scored 19 points and No. 9 Kentucky overcame an early 15-point deficit to defeat Texas A&M, 71-63, on Saturday and claim the Southeastern Conference regular-season title outright.

Kentucky won its fifth regular-season SEC championship in eight seasons under coach John Calipari.

The Aggies (16-14, 8-10) leaped to a 19-4 lead 8 minutes into the game, as the Wildcats (26-5, 16-2) missed nine of their first 10 shots. A&M's big lead early only seemed to ignite the Wildcats, and Kentucky closed the first half with a 28-9 run.

Admon Gilder led the Aggies with 22 points and Robert Williams added 20.

No. 2 Villanova 81, at Georgetown 55: Josh Hart scored 21 points, including back-to-back three-pointers with seven minutes left that put the game out of reach.

The senior guard from nearby Silver Spring, Md., was ice cold for stretches but came up big when it mattered. But Hart finished eight of 15 from the field with six rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Wildcats (28-3, 15-3 Big East) to their fifth consecutive victory against the Hoyas (14-17, 5-13) — tying the longest streak in the history of the rivalry.

Kris Jenkins scored 19 points and Jalen Brunson had 17 on a day Villanova struggled to make shots from the field and even the free throw line until a late surge pushed its lead above 20.

Despite 21 points from Rodney Pryor, Georgetown wrapped up a disappointing regular season with 20 turnovers in its fifth consecutive loss.

at No. 23 Virginia 67, Pittsburgh 42: London Perrantes scored 22 points in his final home game for the winning Cavaliers.

Freshman Ty Jerome, the likely replacement as Virginia's starting point guard next season, added 13 points as the Cavaliers (21-9, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight. They also avenged an 88-76 loss in overtime at Pittsburgh in January.

Michael Young scored 14 points to lead Pittsburgh (15-16, 4-14). The Panthers played the first 10 minutes without Young or Jamel Artis after both were late for a team function.

When the team's top two scorers finally checked in with 9:54 left in the half, Virginia led 19-2.