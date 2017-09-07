College football viewers guide

Need some help deciding which college football games to watch this weekend? Look no further.

FRIDAY

Memphis (1-0) at Central Florida (1-0), 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

UCLA fans can get an early look at Memphis, which hosts the Bruins on Sept. 16. This game was moved up a day because of the threat of Hurricane Irma. Memphis backs Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor Jr. combined for 300 rushing yards against Louisiana Monroe last week, but quarterback Riley Ferguson passed for only 97 yards. Central Florida’s McKenzie Milton passed for 360 yards with four touchdowns and one interception against Florida International.

Other games:

5 p.m.: Oklahoma State at South Alabama, ESPN2; Ohio at Purdue, FS1.

::

SATURDAY MORNING

No. 17 Louisville (1-0) at North Carolina (0-1). 9 a.m., ESPN

The Cardinals needed all of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 485 total yards and two touchdown passes to pull off a comeback win over Purdue. The Tar Heels still have questions at quarterback — Brandon Harris had two passes intercepted in last week’s loss to California, and coach Larry Fedora has yet to commit to him over Chazz Surratt for the start in this one.

Other games:

7 a.m.: South Florida at Connecticut, ESPNews.

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Michigan, Channel 7; Florida Atlantic at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network (Big Ten); Iowa at Iowa State, ESPN2; Northwestern at Duke, ESPNU; East Carolina at West Virginia, FS2; Charlotte at Kansas State, FS West; Buffalo at Army, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN); Tennessee Martin at Mississippi, SEC Network (SEC); Louisiana Monroe at Florida State, KDOC.

9:30 a.m.: Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech, Prime.

11 a.m.: Texas State at Colorado, Pac-12 Networks (Pac-12)

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Nebraska at Oregon, 1:30 p.m., Channel 11

After racking up 703 yards and 77 points against FCS opponent Southern Utah in Coach Willie Taggart’s debut last week, Oregon faces a Cornhuskers team that gave up 497 yards in a 43-36 win over Arkansas State. Coach Mike Riley led Nebraska to a 35-32 victory over the Ducks last year after going 4-10 against them as coach at Oregon State.

No. 13 Auburn (1-0) at No. 3 Clemson (1-0), 4 p.m., ESPN

New Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant set a team opening-day record with 313 yards of total offense against Kent State last week. Kamryn Pettway, Auburn’s leading rusher last year, will be back after a one-week suspension. He may or may not be joined by Kerryon Johnson, who rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury in the second quarter against Georgia Southern.

No. 5 Oklahoma (1-0) at No. 2 Ohio State (1-0), 4:30 p.m., Channel 7

J.T. Barrett passed for four touchdowns in Ohio State’s 45-24 win over Oklahoma last year. Baker Mayfield passed for two touchdowns and had two interceptions in that game, but he and the Sooners haven’t lost since. Both quarterbacks passed for three touchdowns and more than 300 yards in their teams’ openers.

No. 15 Georgia (1-0) at No. 24 Notre Dame (1-0), 4:30 p.m., Channel 4