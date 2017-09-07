College football viewers guide

Need some help deciding which college football games to watch this weekend? Look no further.
FRIDAY
Memphis (1-0) at Central Florida (1-0), 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
UCLA fans can get an early look at Memphis, which hosts the Bruins on Sept. 16. This game was moved up a day because of the threat of Hurricane Irma. Memphis backs Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor Jr. combined for 300 rushing yards against Louisiana Monroe last week, but quarterback Riley Ferguson passed for only 97 yards. Central Florida’s McKenzie Milton passed for 360 yards with four touchdowns and one interception against Florida International.
Other games:
5 p.m.: Oklahoma State at South Alabama, ESPN2; Ohio at Purdue, FS1.
::
SATURDAY MORNING
No. 17 Louisville (1-0) at North Carolina (0-1). 9 a.m., ESPN
The Cardinals needed all of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 485 total yards and two touchdown passes to pull off a comeback win over Purdue. The Tar Heels still have questions at quarterback — Brandon Harris had two passes intercepted in last week’s loss to California, and coach Larry Fedora has yet to commit to him over Chazz Surratt for the start in this one.
Other games:
7 a.m.: South Florida at Connecticut, ESPNews.
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Michigan, Channel 7; Florida Atlantic at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network (Big Ten); Iowa at Iowa State, ESPN2; Northwestern at Duke, ESPNU; East Carolina at West Virginia, FS2; Charlotte at Kansas State, FS West; Buffalo at Army, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN); Tennessee Martin at Mississippi, SEC Network (SEC); Louisiana Monroe at Florida State, KDOC.
9:30 a.m.: Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech, Prime.
11 a.m.: Texas State at Colorado, Pac-12 Networks (Pac-12)
SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Nebraska at Oregon, 1:30 p.m., Channel 11
After racking up 703 yards and 77 points against FCS opponent Southern Utah in Coach Willie Taggart’s debut last week, Oregon faces a Cornhuskers team that gave up 497 yards in a 43-36 win over Arkansas State. Coach Mike Riley led Nebraska to a 35-32 victory over the Ducks last year after going 4-10 against them as coach at Oregon State.
No. 13 Auburn (1-0) at No. 3 Clemson (1-0), 4 p.m., ESPN
New Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant set a team opening-day record with 313 yards of total offense against Kent State last week. Kamryn Pettway, Auburn’s leading rusher last year, will be back after a one-week suspension. He may or may not be joined by Kerryon Johnson, who rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury in the second quarter against Georgia Southern.
No. 5 Oklahoma (1-0) at No. 2 Ohio State (1-0), 4:30 p.m., Channel 7
J.T. Barrett passed for four touchdowns in Ohio State’s 45-24 win over Oklahoma last year. Baker Mayfield passed for two touchdowns and had two interceptions in that game, but he and the Sooners haven’t lost since. Both quarterbacks passed for three touchdowns and more than 300 yards in their teams’ openers.
No. 15 Georgia (1-0) at No. 24 Notre Dame (1-0), 4:30 p.m., Channel 4
Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm will make his first college start after coming in for injured starter Jacob Eason and leading Georgia to victory over Appalachian State. Bulldogs running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined for nearly 200 yards in that game, but Notre Dame’s defense had 11 tackles for loss, by 10 different players, against Temple.
No. 14 Stanford (1-0) at No. 6 USC (1-0), 5:30 p.m., Channel 11
It has been 10 years since the Cardinal’s most improbable upset over 41-point favorite USC. Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold is still looking for his first touchdown pass of the season. Deontay Burnett had seven catches for 142 yards against Western Michigan, but coach Clay Helton counted four dropped passes by USC receivers in that game. Stanford’s Bryce Love rushed for 180 yards against Rice.
Other games:
12:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Alabama, ESPN2; Pittsburgh at Penn State, Channel 7; Texas Christian at Arkansas, Channel 2; Tulane at Navy, CBSSN; Western Michigan at Michigan State, Big Ten; Indiana State at Tennessee, SEC; Indiana at Virginia, ESPNU.
1 p.m.: Central Michigan at Kansas, FS West.
2 p.m.: Hawaii at UCLA, Pac-12.
4 p.m.: South Carolina at Missouri, ESPN2; Nichols State at Texas A&M, ESPNU.
4:30 p.m.: Mississippi State at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN.
5 p.m.: Montana at Washington, Pac-12; Western Kentucky at Illinois, Big Ten; Texas San Antonio at Baylor, Prime.
SATURDAY EVENING
Utah (1-0) at Brigham Young (1-1), 7:15 p.m., ESPN2
BYU was held to minus-5 yards rushing and 102 yards passing in a 27-0 loss to No. 12 Louisiana State last week. It might not get any better against Utah, which has held the Cougars to a total of 103 yards rushing in the past five meetings between the teams. Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley accounted for three touchdowns — one through the air, two on the ground — against FCS opponent North Dakota.
Boise State (1-0) at No. 20 Washington State (1-0), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Cougars quarterback Luke Falk passed for four touchdowns against Boise State last year. He threw for three touchdowns and completed his first 20 passes against FCS opponent Montana State last week. Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien, who had one touchdown and three interceptions against Washington State in 2016, shared playing time with Kansas transfer Montell Cozart last week.
San Diego State (1-0) at Arizona State (1-0), 8 p.m., Pac-12
Rashaad Penny rushed for 197 yards in 21 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown run, in the Aztecs’ 38-17 win over FCS opponent UC Davis. Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked seven times during a 37-31 win over New Mexico State.
Other games:
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Oregon State, FS1.
7:30 p.m.: Houston at Arizona, ESPNU.
